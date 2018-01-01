Skip to All NYU Navigation Skip to Main Content
Summer in Tel Aviv - Cancelled for Summer 2018

Program Summary

At the crossroads of the ancient and modern, Tel Aviv is a dynamic and cosmopolitan city on Israel’s Mediterranean coast. The center of Israel’s financial and technology sectors, Tel Aviv boasts many museums and beautiful beaches, a wide variety of culinary hotspots and a vibrant nightlife. The College’s new summer program is a six-week experience that capitalizes on the city’s history and resources to immerse students in Israeli culture. Through intense academic exploration and co-curricular excursions, participants will investigate Israel’s unique history and explore the intersections of religion, politics and ethnicity in a modern secular society from a comparative perspective. This program leverages Tel Aviv’s multicultural present to provide a global perspective on the Middle East and Jewish-Arab society. Open to all undergraduates, Summer in Tel Aviv may be of special interest to those studying religion, politics, history, international relations, Middle Eastern and Islamic studies or Hebrew and Judaic studies.

Application Deadlines

December 1 - Application Launch
February 1 - Priority Deadline
March 1 - General Deadline
April 15 - Final Deadline
April 30 - Final Confirmation

Program Director

Ronald Zweig
Professor, Hebrew and Judaic Studies; Marilyn and Henry Taub Professor of Israel Studies; Director of the Taub Center for Israel Studies

Tuition and Fees

The College of Arts and Science discounts CAS Summer Abroad tuition 33% to offset additional costs of study abroad. This discount is already calculated in the below rates. Fees, Housing and International Insurance are required, and these rates are set by NYU.

2018 Program Costs  
Undergraduate Tuition - 8 points $7,576
Undergraduate  Registration Fees - 8 points $948
Program & Activities Fee $700

GeoBlue International Health Insurance

for 6 week program

 Included

Housing

Single Room

Low-Cost Single Room

Double Room

Double Room as Single

 

$3,879

$3,423

$2,977

$3,937

PLEASE NOTE: Students are responsible for purchase of transportation to/from program location. All students participating in the program are required to live in NYU-provided housing.

Students are encouraged to budget for summer abroad programs based on individual needs. Additional resources for planning are available by clicking below.

Additional Costs
Academics

Students must take two courses for a total of 8 points.

Under the guidance of Professor Ronald Zweig, students will explore modern Israel and its ethnic, religious and political divisions through a comparative lens. A new course, offered only during the summer and taught by a local instructor, will explore Palestinian culture and history. Co-curricular events and excursions will complement the academic program. Both courses will be taught at NYU’s academic center in Tel Aviv.

Students looking at an exhibit

Courses

Undergraduate students must register for both courses for a total of 8 points.

Housing and Meals

All students must stay in NYU provided housing.  The residence hall is located in close proximity to Yarkon Park. Students will have access to a kitchen and may choose to prepare meals in the residence hall, or dine out in the many restaurants and cafes throughout the city.

All classes are held at the centrally located NYU Tel Aviv academic center, which features a student lounge, a lecture hall, and computer terminals for student use. 

Excursions

To enhance students' academic experience, Summer in Tel Aviv offers a unique program of cultural activities. 2017 activities may include an overnight trip to Jerusalem, a day-trip to the beautiful port city of Haifa, a visit to explore agriculture and a kibbutz in Negrev, and many other cultural opportunities. Full schedule forthcoming.

Faculty

Ronald Zweig

University of Cambridge, England, PhD 1978

Photo Gallery

