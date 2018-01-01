Summer in Tel Aviv - Cancelled for Summer 2018

On this page: Costs | Academics | Courses & Syllabi | Housing & Meals | Excursions | Faculty | Photo Gallery
At the crossroads of the ancient and modern, Tel Aviv is a dynamic and cosmopolitan city on Israel’s Mediterranean coast. The center of Israel’s financial and technology sectors, Tel Aviv boasts many museums and beautiful beaches, a wide variety of culinary hotspots and a vibrant nightlife. The College’s new summer program is a six-week experience that capitalizes on the city’s history and resources to immerse students in Israeli culture. Through intense academic exploration and co-curricular excursions, participants will investigate Israel’s unique history and explore the intersections of religion, politics and ethnicity in a modern secular society from a comparative perspective. This program leverages Tel Aviv’s multicultural present to provide a global perspective on the Middle East and Jewish-Arab society. Open to all undergraduates, Summer in Tel Aviv may be of special interest to those studying religion, politics, history, international relations, Middle Eastern and Islamic studies or Hebrew and Judaic studies.
Ronald Zweig
Professor, Hebrew and Judaic Studies; Marilyn and Henry Taub Professor of Israel Studies; Director of the Taub Center for Israel Studies
The College of Arts and Science discounts CAS Summer Abroad tuition 33% to offset additional costs of study abroad.
All students participating in the program are required to live in NYU-provided housing.
Students are encouraged to budget for summer abroad programs based on individual needs. Additional resources for planning are available by clicking below.
Students must take two courses for a total of 8 points.
Under the guidance of Professor Ronald Zweig, students will explore modern Israel and its ethnic, religious and political divisions through a comparative lens. A new course, offered only during the summer and taught by a local instructor, will explore Palestinian culture and history. Co-curricular events and excursions will complement the academic program. Both courses will be taught at NYU’s academic center in Tel Aviv.
The course exams the development of Israeli society and politics from 1948 till today. All aspects of Israeli society that contributed to the evolution of modern Israel are discussed: mass immigration; relations between Arabs and Jews, between Mizrahi and Ashkenazi Jews, between secular and the various religious communities; the rise and fall of the kibbutz; the role of the army; wars and peace talks; impact of the Holocaust and attitudes to Holocaust survivors; political parties and the political system; relations between Israel and diaspora Jewish communities; growth of the Israeli economy; role of technology and “start-up nation.” The course examines difficult political issues as well – settlements, the peace negotiations with Arab states and the stalled peace process with the Palestinians. These are just some of the issues addressed by the course. Israel is a dynamic and rapidly changing society, and the course will conclude with a discussion of Israel today. Sample syllabus coming soon.
This course introduces students to the study of the Palestinians in Israel. It explores the construction of Palestinian identity under Ottoman, British, and Israeli rule and the crystallization of the Palestinians as a national minority in Israel. It dedicates special attention to the impact of Zionism and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including wars, uprisings, and peace-agreements. It also introduces the study of Palestinian society and politics, including questions of gender, religion, and culture. Sample syllabus coming soon.
All students must stay in NYU provided housing. The residence hall is located in close proximity to Yarkon Park. Students will have access to a kitchen and may choose to prepare meals in the residence hall, or dine out in the many restaurants and cafes throughout the city.
All classes are held at the centrally located NYU Tel Aviv academic center, which features a student lounge, a lecture hall, and computer terminals for student use.
To enhance students' academic experience, Summer in Tel Aviv offers a unique program of cultural activities. 2017 activities may include an overnight trip to Jerusalem, a day-trip to the beautiful port city of Haifa, a visit to explore agriculture and a kibbutz in Negrev, and many other cultural opportunities. Full schedule forthcoming.
